Could Freight Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FRGT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 10.92 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.09 or 18.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.80M. FRGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.77, offering almost -1287.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.86% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Freight Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5916 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 144.18% year-to-date, but still up 38.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 134.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGT is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -301.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -301.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.46%. Freight Technologies Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 35675.0 shares worth $57436.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.18% or 13715.0 shares worth $22081.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7601.0 shares worth $12237.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.