Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have been traded, and its beta is 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.80, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.21M. COSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.00, offering almost -1589.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.86% since then. We note from Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 15.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.14% of Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.77%. Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Anson Funds Management Lp, with 3.85% or 0.68 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1384.0 shares worth $512.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.