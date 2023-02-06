ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 13.5 million shares of the ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.11, and it changed around -$3.19 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.69B. COP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $137.63, offering almost -27.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $76.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.04% since then. We note from ConocoPhillips’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

ConocoPhillips stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended COP as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ConocoPhillips is expected to report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 122.60 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.38% year-to-date, but still down -12.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is -4.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COP is forecast to be at a low of $102.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

ConocoPhillips share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.77 percent over the past six months and at a -12.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ConocoPhillips to make $18.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.62 billion and $15.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.60%. ConocoPhillips earnings are expected to increase by 342.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.49% per year for the next five years.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.04. It is important to note, however, that the 4.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of ConocoPhillips shares, and 81.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.93%. ConocoPhillips stock is held by 2,466 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 112.8 million shares worth $10.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.88% or 101.89 million shares worth $9.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 38.09 million shares worth $3.42 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.63 million shares worth around $2.57 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.