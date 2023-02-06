Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.16 million shares of the Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.36, and it changed around -$1.72 or -6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.76B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.11, offering almost -219.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.02% since then. We note from Confluent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Confluent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CFLT as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Confluent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.52 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.03% year-to-date, but still up 7.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 23.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.58 percent over the past six months and at a 53.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $144.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Confluent Inc. to make $160.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.60%.

Confluent Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 45.60% per year for the next five years.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Confluent Inc. shares, and 83.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.72%. Confluent Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 14.46 million shares worth $335.96 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.93% or 13.17 million shares worth $305.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.65 million shares worth $154.61 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $69.47 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.