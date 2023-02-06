COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 7.57 million shares of the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.87M. COMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.95, offering almost -1257.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.54 million.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Instantly COMS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0830 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.66%. On the other hand, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) is 0.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect COMSovereign Holding Corp. to make $12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.61 million and $4.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 149.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 191.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 16.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.26% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares, and 2.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.69%. COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Buckingham Strategic Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.22% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC , with 1.22% or 1.81 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $81538.0, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $39635.0, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.