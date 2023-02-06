Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Shares Might Go Down -70.46% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.80M. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.57, offering almost -271.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.87% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 676.71K.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.13% year-to-date, but still up 10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 26.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1254.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.06 percent over the past six months and at a -19.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.68% of Compugen Ltd. shares, and 26.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.88%. Compugen Ltd. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.35% of the shares, which is about 6.36 million shares worth $11.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.79% or 2.42 million shares worth $4.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $1.61 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.