Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.33, and it changed around -$0.29 or -5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $757.13M. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.29, offering almost -168.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.73% since then. We note from Community Health Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CYH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.38% year-to-date, but still up 8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 14.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYH is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Community Health Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.52 percent over the past six months and at a -201.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Community Health Systems Inc. to make $3.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.23 billion and $3.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Community Health Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -59.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.95% per year for the next five years.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.32% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares, and 89.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.66%. Community Health Systems Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.81% of the shares, which is about 19.95 million shares worth $74.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.03% or 9.47 million shares worth $35.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.17 million shares worth $19.71 million, making up 6.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 8.0 million shares worth around $30.0 million, which represents about 5.94% of the total shares outstanding.