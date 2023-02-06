Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.05M. CZOO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -1872.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CZOO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3162 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.44% year-to-date, but still up 24.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 28.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.23, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.16 and a high of $0.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Cazoo Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.23 percent over the past six months and at a 37.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cazoo Group Ltd to make $424.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Cazoo Group Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -474.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.68% per year for the next five years.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 18.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.80% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares, and 38.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.07%. Cazoo Group Ltd stock is held by 105 institutions, with Greenvale Capital, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 46.83 million shares worth $11.02 million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP, with 4.79% or 36.83 million shares worth $8.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 12.45 million shares worth $2.93 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.