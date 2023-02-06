Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around -$0.19 or -5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $615.20M. CAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -102.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.16% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.78% year-to-date, but still up 11.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 53.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.37 day(s).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Canaan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.98 percent over the past six months and at a -67.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Canaan Inc. to make $29.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -86.30%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 21.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.36%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.03% of the shares, which is about 6.39 million shares worth $21.46 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.45% or 3.88 million shares worth $13.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $7.75 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $7.3 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.