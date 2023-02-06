Can Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 3.46 million shares of the Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around -$0.47 or -21.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.80M. RVSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.14, offering almost -86.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.19% since then. We note from Rail Vision Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.46K.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -21.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.46% year-to-date, but still up 16.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 40.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rail Vision Ltd. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.48% of Rail Vision Ltd. shares, and 0.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.97%. Rail Vision Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 44404.0 shares worth $39564.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.07% or 10451.0 shares worth $9312.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.