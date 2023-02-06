Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 5.85 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.76, and it changed around -$0.71 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.31B. CCJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.49, offering almost -17.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.41% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Instantly CCJ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.36 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 23.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.49 percent over the past six months and at a 255.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $358.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $421.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $367.76 million and $308.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 67.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.60%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 715 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.36% of the shares, which is about 14.55 million shares worth $305.76 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 3.31% or 14.32 million shares worth $300.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 14.46 million shares worth $383.25 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $187.32 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.