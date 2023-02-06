Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.06 or -8.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.23M. BOXD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -2046.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.97% since then. We note from Boxed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Instantly BOXD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6682 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 199.28% year-to-date, but still up 14.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is 126.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Boxed Inc. to make $40.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.20%.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.88% of Boxed Inc. shares, and 28.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.53%. Boxed Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 5.76 million shares worth $10.66 million.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, with 5.52% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $0.99 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.