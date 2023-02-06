Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL): Decline Of -111.62% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 21.5 million shares of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.51, and it changed around -$34.4 or -26.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.62B. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $262.17, offering almost -177.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.91% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has showed a red trend with a performance of -26.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.13 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.26% year-to-date, but still down -21.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -11.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Bill.com Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.18 percent over the past six months and at a 320.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Bill.com Holdings Inc. to make $237 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.00%.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, and 100.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.62%. Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock is held by 641 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.72% of the shares, which is about 13.34 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.53% or 8.95 million shares worth $983.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $405.54 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $320.99 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.