BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 54.53 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $1.59 or 44.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $454.59M. BBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.12, offering almost -210.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.82% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BBAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 44.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.90 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 670.37% year-to-date, but still up 114.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 579.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBAI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 3.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 115.35 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. to make $39.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 96.65% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, and 3.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.42%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.33% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $6.18 million.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p., with 0.49% or 0.62 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.