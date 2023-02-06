Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8.79 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around -$0.07 or -6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.60M. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.90, offering almost -362.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.52 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2050 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.89% year-to-date, but still up 3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 11.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.26 percent over the past six months and at a 81.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $43.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.50%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 23.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.74%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 10.53 million shares worth $13.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.37% or 7.12 million shares worth $9.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.53 million shares worth $13.9 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $3.78 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.