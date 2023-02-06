Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -171.71%

In the last trading session, 7.32 million shares of the Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $169.30, and it changed around -$13.11 or -7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.61B. TEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $352.92, offering almost -108.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.75% since then. We note from Atlassian Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Atlassian Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TEAM as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlassian Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 183.43 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 33.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $199.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEAM is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $460.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -171.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Atlassian Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.52 percent over the past six months and at a -20.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $806.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Atlassian Corporation to make $879.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.15%. Atlassian Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 13.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Atlassian Corporation shares, and 92.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.44%. Atlassian Corporation stock is held by 894 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.66% of the shares, which is about 22.69 million shares worth $4.25 billion.

Sands Capital Management, LLC, with 4.49% or 6.5 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $863.4 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $448.03 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.