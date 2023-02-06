Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $325.10M. ATAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.32, offering almost -237.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.46% since then. We note from Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATAI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.70% year-to-date, but still up 4.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is -30.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATAI is forecast to be at a low of $5.10 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1022.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -172.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Atai Life Sciences N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.50 percent over the past six months and at a 22.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.90%, down from the previous year.

8 analysts expect Atai Life Sciences N.V. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -52.20%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.51% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, and 35.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.32%. Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock is held by 137 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 6.14 million shares worth $20.32 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.30% or 2.15 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.09 million shares worth $20.17 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $2.92 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.