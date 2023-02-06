Are YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.18, and it changed around -$0.29 or -2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.83B. YPF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.11, offering almost -17.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.78% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.07 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 28.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $4.20 and a high of $48.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 205.46 percent over the past six months and at a 4,370.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $4.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.62 billion and $3.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings are expected to increase by 100.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.92% per year for the next five years.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 50.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.58%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 123 institutions, with Helikon Investments Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 6.49 million shares worth $72.6 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.88% or 3.44 million shares worth $38.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford International Value Fund and Pacific Select Fund-International Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $4.55 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacific Select Fund-International Value Portfolio held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $2.64 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.