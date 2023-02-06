Are Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.82M. PSNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.96, offering almost -228.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.09% since then. We note from Personalis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 503.34K.

Personalis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSNL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Personalis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Instantly PSNL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 98.99% year-to-date, but still up 79.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is 79.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Personalis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.56 percent over the past six months and at a -65.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Personalis Inc. to make $20.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.68 million and $15.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.30%.

Personalis Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.70% per year for the next five years.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of Personalis Inc. shares, and 79.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.26%. Personalis Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.96% of the shares, which is about 5.5 million shares worth $21.45 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 8.21% or 3.77 million shares worth $14.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.45 million shares worth $21.26 million, making up 11.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $6.11 million, which represents about 3.41% of the total shares outstanding.