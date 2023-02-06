An Analysis Of Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) have been traded, and its beta is -3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.33 or 27.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.40M. IVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.04, offering almost -870.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.68% since then. We note from Iveda Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 416.79K.

Iveda Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IVDA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Instantly IVDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 179.28% year-to-date, but still up 59.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is 154.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVDA is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Iveda Solutions Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.22% of Iveda Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.08%. Iveda Solutions Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 70910.0 shares worth $93601.0.

Heritage Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.35% or 44785.0 shares worth $59116.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.