AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 17.66 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around -$0.2 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14B. APE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -273.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.87% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.24 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 98.94% year-to-date, but still up 20.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 107.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.82%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with DnB Asset Management AS being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 80805.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with 0.01% or 60100.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.