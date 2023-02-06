Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.28M. AKAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.00, offering almost -11823.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.85% since then. We note from Akanda Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4170 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.23% year-to-date, but still down -6.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 62.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.86% of Akanda Corp. shares, and 1.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.76%. Akanda Corp. stock is held by 10 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.30% or 86463.0 shares worth $70035.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares.