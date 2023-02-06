Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 7.25 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.63, and it changed around -$0.52 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.13B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.57, offering almost -374.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.11% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.69 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.75 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.32% year-to-date, but still up 16.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 91.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.22 percent over the past six months and at a -39.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $433.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.42% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 77.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.90%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 506 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 24.79 million shares worth $447.73 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.92% or 20.51 million shares worth $384.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 16.17 million shares worth $303.42 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 9.43 million shares worth around $176.99 million, which represents about 4.10% of the total shares outstanding.