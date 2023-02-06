A Business Review Of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 17.96 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.51M. CRKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -764.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.29% since then. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4150 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 81.03% year-to-date, but still up 19.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is 15.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRKN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -341.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -341.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. to make $10 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.30%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.93% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares, and 22.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.71%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.82% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.74 million.

Pitcairn Company, with 1.44% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.