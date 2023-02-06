1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.23, and it changed around -$1.89 or -14.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $848.02M. FLWS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.65, offering almost -48.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.17% since then. We note from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.93K.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Instantly FLWS has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.29 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.52% year-to-date, but still up 10.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is 15.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLWS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -170.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $295.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. to make $905.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.00%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -74.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.58% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, and 70.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.25%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 3.35 million shares worth $31.87 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, LLC, with 5.04% or 1.88 million shares worth $17.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $7.09 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $5.71 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.