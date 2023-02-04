Why Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s traded shares stood at 8.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.30, to imply a decrease of -9.63% or -$2.27 in intraday trading. The GEN share’s 52-week high remains $30.92, putting it -45.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.12. The company has a valuation of $14.10B, with an average of 2.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

After registering a -9.63% downside in the last session, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.74 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -9.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.74%, and -2.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.25, implying an increase of 18.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEN has been trading -36.15% off suggested target high and -17.37% from its likely low.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gen Digital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) shares are -19.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $919.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $922.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 billion and $1.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -19.10% before dropping -15.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.50% annually.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gen Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 2.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.63 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $0.31 million.