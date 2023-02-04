What Could Change After Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Gains 24.93% From The High-Point?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 7.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.65, to imply an increase of 1.30% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $24.81, putting it -33.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.00. The company has a valuation of $35.37B, with an average of 6.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

After registering a 1.30% upside in the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.40 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.58%, and 2.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.92%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 36.75 million shares and set a 4.22 days time to cover.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are 16.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 229.63% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 242.90% this quarter before jumping 517.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.03 billion and $10.86 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.30% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 114.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 75.00% annually.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.31, with the share yield ticking at 1.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders hold 28.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.77% of the shares at 73.96% float percentage. In total, 52.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 122.52 million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 109.46 million shares, or about 5.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.08 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 77.09 million shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.56 million, or 3.36% of the shares, all valued at about 992.27 million.