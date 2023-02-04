Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Up Almost 4.09% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply an increase of 1.71% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VORB share’s 52-week high remains $8.15, putting it -357.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $592.70M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 365.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VORB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

After registering a 1.71% upside in the last session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8800 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.95%, and 4.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.78%. Short interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25 million.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. insiders hold 79.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.84% of the shares at 94.14% float percentage. In total, 18.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.04 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.