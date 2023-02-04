Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Is Worth Considering At $12.52

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s traded shares stood at 4.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.52, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The VLY share’s 52-week high remains $14.59, putting it -16.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.01. The company has a valuation of $6.35B, with an average of 2.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Valley National Bancorp (VLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.61 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.54%, and 11.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.70%. Short interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) saw shorts transact 13.18 million shares and set a 5.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.45, implying an increase of 6.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $15.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLY has been trading -23.8% off suggested target high and 8.15% from its likely low.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Valley National Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares are 8.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.87% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.60% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $522.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $526.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $353.52 million and $356.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.80% before jumping 47.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 20.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Valley National Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 3.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Valley National Bancorp insiders hold 1.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.23% of the shares at 71.22% float percentage. In total, 70.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 60.16 million shares (or 18.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $626.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.2 million shares, or about 13.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $449.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.71 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.21 million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about 131.85 million.