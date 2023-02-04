V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC): Can A Stock Be 10.90% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s traded shares stood at 4.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.62, to imply a decrease of -1.67% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The VFC share’s 52-week high remains $65.19, putting it -112.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.05. The company has a valuation of $11.68B, with an average of 5.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the last session, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.13 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.56%, and 3.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.90%. Short interest in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) saw shorts transact 18.23 million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.93, implying a decrease of -2.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VFC has been trading -24.1% off suggested target high and 24.89% from its likely low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing V.F. Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares are -32.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.28% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before falling -13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $3.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.79 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 242.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.75% annually.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. V.F. Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 6.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

V.F. Corporation insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.22% of the shares at 90.53% float percentage. In total, 90.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 77.45 million shares (or 19.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.14 million shares, or about 10.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.82 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 12.01 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $359.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.94 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 327.17 million.