This Is A Time To Build A Position In RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.72, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$1.35 in intraday trading. The RNG share’s 52-week high remains $179.16, putting it -300.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.00. The company has a valuation of $4.13B, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RingCentral Inc. (RNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.12 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.97%, and 26.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.33%. Short interest in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) saw shorts transact 6.49 million shares and set a 3.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.04, implying an increase of 12.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNG has been trading -67.71% off suggested target high and 19.5% from its likely low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RingCentral Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RingCentral Inc. (RNG) shares are -8.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.76% against 3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.90% this quarter before jumping 51.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $502.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $544.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $393.42 million and $448.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.80% before jumping 21.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.42% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -338.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.40% annually.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RingCentral Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

RingCentral Inc. insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.26% of the shares at 90.71% float percentage. In total, 89.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.46 million shares (or 12.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $546.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.51 million shares, or about 9.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $444.57 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RingCentral Inc. (RNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 5.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 million, or 3.44% of the shares, all valued at about 117.42 million.