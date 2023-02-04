This Is A Time To Build A Position In Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR)

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HYPR share’s 52-week high remains $4.23, putting it -258.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $81.38M, with an average of 3.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 770.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the last session, Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.66%, and 38.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.48%. Short interest in Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) saw shorts transact 1.85 million shares and set a 16 days time to cover.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hyperfine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) shares are -31.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.74% against 1.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.9 million.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyperfine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Hyperfine Inc. insiders hold 3.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.31% of the shares at 40.67% float percentage. In total, 39.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Healthcor Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fosun International Ltd with 1.74 million shares, or about 3.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.