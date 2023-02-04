The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Could Increase In Price By -11.83% Or More

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.27, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The SMG share’s 52-week high remains $145.26, putting it -76.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.06. The company has a valuation of $4.16B, with an average of 1.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 910.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.00 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.66%, and 50.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.31%. Short interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 3.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.25, implying a decrease of -3.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMG has been trading -11.83% off suggested target high and 20.99% from its likely low.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shares are 2.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.66% against 23.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -140.20% this quarter before falling -21.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $519.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $561.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -187.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company insiders hold 27.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.55% of the shares at 94.65% float percentage. In total, 68.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $399.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $332.21 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 1.27 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 50.18 million.