TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock Jumping 13.37% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares stood at 4.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.14, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The FTI share’s 52-week high remains $14.10, putting it -7.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.47. The company has a valuation of $5.93B, with an average of 5.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TechnipFMC plc (FTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the last session, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.10 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.44%, and 13.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.79%. Short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw shorts transact 12.72 million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.79, implying an increase of 11.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.40 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTI has been trading -29.38% off suggested target high and 5.63% from its likely low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TechnipFMC plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are 64.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 125.93% against 22.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.73 billion.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TechnipFMC plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders hold 1.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.97% of the shares at 102.31% float percentage. In total, 100.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 64.76 million shares (or 14.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $435.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 45.22 million shares, or about 10.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $304.34 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 30.19 million shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.18 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 88.71 million.