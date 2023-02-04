Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares stood at 3.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.66, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SMFG share’s 52-week high remains $9.04, putting it -4.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.39. The company has a valuation of $58.34B, with an average of 3.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the last session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.01 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.59%, and 4.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.98%. Short interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw shorts transact 6.83 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares are 42.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.92% against 9.50%.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.02, with the share yield ticking at 11.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.78% of the shares at 1.78% float percentage. In total, 1.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.27 million shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cowen Investment Management, LLC with 9.92 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $58.5 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers holds roughly 5.23 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.98 million.