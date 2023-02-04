SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Friday’s Performance: Up 9.38% From The Lows, Now What?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s traded shares stood at 4.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.14, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The SLM share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -37.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.72. The company has a valuation of $3.73B, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, SLM Corporation (SLM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.91 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.98%, and -8.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.80%. Short interest in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) saw shorts transact 5.96 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SLM Corporation (SLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SLM Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SLM Corporation (SLM) shares are -1.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.77% against -20.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.10% this quarter before jumping 67.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $360.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $360.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $367.35 million and $375.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.80% before dropping -3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 60.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.07% annually.

SLM Dividends

SLM Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SLM Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 2.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Major holders

SLM Corporation insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.72% of the shares at 106.51% float percentage. In total, 105.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.37 million shares (or 12.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $484.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.76 million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $362.81 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SLM Corporation (SLM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 8.37 million shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.91 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 126.06 million.