Should You Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) To Recover From Its 50.08% Gain From Highs?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 6.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.08, to imply a decrease of -5.96% or -$1.59 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $41.49, putting it -65.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.52. The company has a valuation of $25.53B, with an average of 7.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Li Auto Inc. (LI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LI a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a -5.96% downside in the last session, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.48 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -5.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and 9.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.94%. Short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw shorts transact 35.8 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $198.72, implying an increase of 87.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95.08 and $404.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LI has been trading -1512.0% off suggested target high and -279.11% from its likely low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li Auto Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are -26.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -346.15% against -1.70%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li Auto Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.34% of the shares at 27.35% float percentage. In total, 27.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.36 million shares (or 3.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.16 million shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $734.04 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 7.01 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $230.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.56 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 215.42 million.