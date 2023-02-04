Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) After -171.79% Decline From High?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s traded shares stood at 2.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply a decrease of -2.44% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BKD share’s 52-week high remains $7.61, putting it -171.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.37. The company has a valuation of $510.64M, with an average of 3.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BKD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the last session, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.08%, and 0.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.56%. Short interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw shorts transact 16.85 million shares and set a 8.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 35.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKD has been trading -150.0% off suggested target high and 28.57% from its likely low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) shares are -40.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.25% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.80% this quarter before jumping 42.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $695.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $732.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $643.87 million and $677.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.10% before jumping 8.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -220.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. insiders hold 2.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.16% of the shares at 105.97% float percentage. In total, 103.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 33.99 million shares (or 18.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.38 million shares, or about 9.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $48.68 million.

We also have Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd holds roughly 7.73 million shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.33 million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about 14.92 million.