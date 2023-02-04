Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Could See A -127.59% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -3.40% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $1.32, putting it -127.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $110.82M, with an average of 2.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a -3.40% downside in the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6201 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.10%, and 16.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.97%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 9.28 million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -90.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $29.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.92 million and $56.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -37.70% before dropping -44.80% in the following quarter.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 17.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.50% of the shares at 2.54% float percentage. In total, 2.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gratia Capital, LLC with 0.57 million shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.46 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54899.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72085.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 58727.0.