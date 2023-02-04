Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 45.52% Year-To-Date

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 12.89% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The RCRT share’s 52-week high remains $3.28, putting it -437.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $9.70M, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 331.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

After registering a 12.89% upside in the last session, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 12.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.48%, and 35.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.52%. Short interest in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) saw shorts transact 81760.0 shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 69.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCRT has been trading -227.87% off suggested target high and -227.87% from its likely low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.46 million.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recruiter.com Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Recruiter.com Group Inc. insiders hold 29.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.83% of the shares at 15.43% float percentage. In total, 10.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Investment Management Co LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 5.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7704.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 7781.0.