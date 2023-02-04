Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Stock Jumping 41.70% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.02, to imply a decrease of -3.73% or -$1.94 in intraday trading. The RPD share’s 52-week high remains $118.25, putting it -136.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.49. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside in the last session, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.80 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.02%, and 41.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.20%. Short interest in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 6.46 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rapid7 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares are -25.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 440.00% against 6.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $175.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.22 million and $151.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.80% before jumping 23.30% in the following quarter.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rapid7 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

Rapid7 Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.44% of the shares at 105.18% float percentage. In total, 103.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.38 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.91 million shares, or about 8.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $328.18 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 1.93 million shares. This is just over 3.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 109.42 million.