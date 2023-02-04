QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Have Inclined 22.81% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares stood at 13.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $135.02, to imply a decrease of -0.61% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The QCOM share’s 52-week high remains $192.10, putting it -42.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.93. The company has a valuation of $151.99B, with an average of 9.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the last session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 139.94 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.21%, and 21.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.81%. Short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw shorts transact 13.24 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QUALCOMM Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are -10.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.71% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 6.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $11.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 45.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.47% annually.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.17% of the shares at 74.27% float percentage. In total, 74.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 106.94 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.66 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.23 million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32.98 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.21 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.79 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 3.17 billion.