Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Is Worth Considering At $61.24

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares stood at 17.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.24, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$1.23 in intraday trading. The OXY share’s 52-week high remains $77.13, putting it -25.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.56. The company has a valuation of $56.12B, with an average of 10.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OXY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.46.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.96 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.97%, and 0.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.78%. Short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) saw shorts transact 52.19 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.16, implying an increase of 19.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXY has been trading -63.29% off suggested target high and 0.39% from its likely low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are 6.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 276.47% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 182.80% this quarter before jumping 53.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $9.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.55 billion and $8.01 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.10% before jumping 16.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 113.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.75% annually.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 0.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.98% of the shares at 83.13% float percentage. In total, 82.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 158.55 million shares (or 16.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 98.42 million shares, or about 10.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.8 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 60.55 million shares. This is just over 6.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.72 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.08 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 1.3 billion.