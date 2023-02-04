Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Could shrink By -61.53% Or More

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 2.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.62, to imply a decrease of -2.78% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $30.89, putting it -16.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.29. The company has a valuation of $6.59B, with an average of 2.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside in the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.45 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.76%, and 24.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.76%. Short interest in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw shorts transact 19.75 million shares and set a 7.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.71, implying an increase of 16.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSH has been trading -61.53% off suggested target high and 21.11% from its likely low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oak Street Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are -9.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.83% against -11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.80% this quarter before jumping 37.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $571.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $730.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $394.1 million and $513.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.90% before jumping 42.30% in the following quarter.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oak Street Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders hold 9.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.90% of the shares at 109.00% float percentage. In total, 98.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 61.38 million shares (or 25.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newlight Partners LP with 32.67 million shares, or about 13.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $869.71 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 12.31 million shares. This is just over 5.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $327.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.37 million, or 4.27% of the shares, all valued at about 276.05 million.