Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares stood at 4.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.09, to imply a decrease of -4.74% or -$1.0 in intraday trading. The AU share’s 52-week high remains $26.96, putting it -34.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.94. The company has a valuation of $8.77B, with average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

After registering a -4.74% downside in the last session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.76 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.42%, and -5.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares are 41.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.53% against -0.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -34.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.61% annually.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.49, with the share yield ticking at 2.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.08%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.81% of the shares at 26.81% float percentage. In total, 26.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23.48 million shares (or 5.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $324.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.0 million shares, or about 2.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $162.72 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 21.47 million shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $296.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.79 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 100.37 million.