NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Have Gained 4.78% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The NN share’s 52-week high remains $8.47, putting it -175.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.85. The company has a valuation of $345.71M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.20K shares over the past 3 months.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the last session, NextNav Inc. (NN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.11 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.50%, and -1.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.78%. Short interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) saw shorts transact 2.61 million shares and set a 5.84 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 70.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NN has been trading -290.88% off suggested target high and -193.16% from its likely low.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextNav Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NextNav Inc. (NN) shares are 9.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.03% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 378.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.63 million.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextNav Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

NextNav Inc. insiders hold 41.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.47% of the shares at 91.19% float percentage. In total, 53.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 13.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fleming, James B, Jr. with 9.71 million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.82 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextNav Inc. (NN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 3.26 million.