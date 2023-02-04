Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 13.87% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MINM share’s 52-week high remains $1.43, putting it -450.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $11.63M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 764.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Minim Inc. (MINM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MINM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

After registering a 13.87% upside in the last session, Minim Inc. (MINM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2798 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 13.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.48%, and 45.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.22%. Short interest in Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.50, implying an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $0.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MINM has been trading -92.31% off suggested target high and -92.31% from its likely low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minim Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Minim Inc. (MINM) shares are -33.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -177.78% against 1.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.48 million and $13.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.40% before dropping -2.20% in the following quarter.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minim Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc. insiders hold 47.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.39% of the shares at 14.19% float percentage. In total, 7.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 4.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.78 million shares, or about 2.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minim Inc. (MINM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14155.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 3625.0.