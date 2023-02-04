MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s traded shares stood at 4.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.79, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The MET share’s 52-week high remains $77.36, putting it -10.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.41. The company has a valuation of $54.89B, with an average of 4.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MetLife Inc. (MET), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MET a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.17.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside in the last session, MetLife Inc. (MET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.28 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.12%, and -4.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.57%. Short interest in MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) saw shorts transact 8.92 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.13, implying an increase of 16.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MET has been trading -28.96% off suggested target high and -11.76% from its likely low.

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MetLife Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MetLife Inc. (MET) shares are 9.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.44% against 1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -51.00% this quarter before falling -13.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $20.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.28 billion and $20.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.40% before dropping -14.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 28.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.24% annually.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MetLife Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

MetLife Inc. insiders hold 15.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.97% of the shares at 89.16% float percentage. In total, 74.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 62.66 million shares (or 7.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.93 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 57.07 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.58 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MetLife Inc. (MET) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 38.37 million shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.95 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 billion.