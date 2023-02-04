Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Has Decreased By -58.94 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares stood at 6.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.45, to imply a decrease of -7.84% or -$4.12 in intraday trading. The MTCH share’s 52-week high remains $118.95, putting it -145.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.64. The company has a valuation of $13.06B, with an average of 5.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

After registering a -7.84% downside in the last session, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.60 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -7.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.71%, and 14.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.78%. Short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw shorts transact 10.72 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Match Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are -27.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.00% against -5.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.00% this quarter before falling -28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $794.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $811.21 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $801.84 million and $806.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before jumping 0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -55.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.45% annually.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Match Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.17% of the shares at 99.79% float percentage. In total, 99.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.21 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.6 million shares, or about 10.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.13 billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd holds roughly 8.69 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $605.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.41 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 586.35 million.