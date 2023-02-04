Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Friday – Up 25.39% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 10.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.03, to imply a decrease of -0.61% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $33.42, putting it -28.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.42. The company has a valuation of $16.79B, with an average of 8.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.22.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the last session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.08 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.05%, and 2.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.84%. Short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw shorts transact 23.32 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.61, implying an increase of 24.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRO has been trading -84.4% off suggested target high and -7.57% from its likely low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are 21.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 183.44% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 212.80% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $2.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.31 billion and $1.8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.10% before jumping 10.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 165.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.63% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.84% of the shares at 78.99% float percentage. In total, 78.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 81.12 million shares (or 11.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 53.54 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.2 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.82 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $468.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.54 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 441.2 million.